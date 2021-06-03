Xponance Inc. Sells 108 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI opened at $139.17 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

