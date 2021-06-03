Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $191.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $194.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,292,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,606,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.