HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 293,687 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.08.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.