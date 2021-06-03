Robert I. Theis Sells 2,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.66, for a total transaction of $521,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RingCentral stock opened at $256.20 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.54.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.