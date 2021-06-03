Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.94% of Douglas Emmett worth $602,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 235,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

