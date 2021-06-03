BlackRock Inc. Has $620.21 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $620,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

