Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

