Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.07 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $57.36 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

