Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.52 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

