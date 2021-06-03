10,451 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $718,753.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,513 shares of company stock worth $4,123,543. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

