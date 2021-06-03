-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,222. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

