Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $944,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.