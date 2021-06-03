Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

