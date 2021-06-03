John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,694.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KE opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $545.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

