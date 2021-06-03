Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report $4.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 545.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $115.87 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $55,171,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

