9,762 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

