Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 2,500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NSP opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
