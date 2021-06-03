Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 2,500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NSP opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

