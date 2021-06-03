Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $173.39 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

