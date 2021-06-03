Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 294 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $49.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

