Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

XLG opened at $312.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.18. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $226.92 and a 1-year high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

