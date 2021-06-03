World Asset Management Inc Sells 244 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,729,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,063 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,462 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.