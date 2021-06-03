World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.