Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

