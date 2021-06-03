BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $293,000 Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

