BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $204,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $83.86 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

