2,929 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,929 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.13. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.