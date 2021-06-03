BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 5,077 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $2,168,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.