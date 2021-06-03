BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,184,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.