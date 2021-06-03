American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NKTR stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

