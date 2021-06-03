Royce & Associates LP Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.98. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.