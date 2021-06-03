Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter.

RXN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

RXN stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $283,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

