Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 295.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

