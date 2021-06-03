Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.54

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 11045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

