Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.