Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $8,781,000 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $216.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

