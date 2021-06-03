Brokerages Set Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) PT at $1.67

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FNMA opened at $2.30 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

