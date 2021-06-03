Analysts Set Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target at $21.94

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $13.62 on Monday. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

