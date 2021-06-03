So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 10.1%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 26,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,037,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on SY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

