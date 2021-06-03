STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $138.09 and last traded at $138.50. 5,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.03.

Specifically, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 653.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

