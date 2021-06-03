Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.00

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

