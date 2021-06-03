Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Down 6.6%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 1,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBIO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,218.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 719.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Generation Bio by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

