Short Interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expands By 28.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sib LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.