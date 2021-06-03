Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 29th total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

