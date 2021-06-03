Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

NYSE HFRO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

