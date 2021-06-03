Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $825,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.