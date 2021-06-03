NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,304,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,411,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.13 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

