Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $115.41 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

