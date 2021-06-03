Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $607.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

