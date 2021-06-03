BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.85 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

