American International Group Inc. Buys 858 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

